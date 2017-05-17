Germany considering Jordan, Cyprus for anti-IS base

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2015 file photo Turkish, right, and German, left, airmen stand in front of fighter jets after the U. S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter visited the Incirlik Air Base near Adana, Turkey. Turkey has blocked a request for German lawmakers to visit their country's soldiers at the Incirlik air base, the German government said Monday, May 15, 2017, increasing the possibility that it might relocate planes supporting the campaign against the Islamic State group. AP Photo)