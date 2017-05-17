Dad of girl slain in alleged gang hit loses school board bid

FILE - In this April 28, 2017 file photo, Robert Mickens speaks with reporters outside the U.S. District Courthouse in Central Islip, N.Y. His daughter, Nisa Mickens, was one of two teenagers who were beaten and slashed to death in September 2016 in a suspected MS-13 gang killing in Brentwood, N.Y. Mickens says he's not discouraged that he lost his race for the Brentwood Union Free School District. He says he ran to help change a culture of gang violence the schools. He says the defeat won't stop him from trying to help Long Island youth. Frank Eltman, File AP Photo