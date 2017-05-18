Correction: Disaster Proclamation-Iowa story

In a story May 17 about Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad's plan to sign a disaster proclamation, The Associated Press reported erroneously that the proclamation would have activated the individual assistance program. It wouldn't, but it will allow debris from the disaster to be burned for 90 days.
A corrected version of the story is below:
Disaster proclamation coming for Kossuth, Webster counties
Iowa's governor says he'll issue a disaster proclamation for two northern counties
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa's governor says he'll issue a disaster proclamation for two counties.
Gov. Terry Branstad said the proclamation will be signed Thursday for Kossuth and Webster counties in response to severe weather Tuesday.
The action allows state resources to be used to aid in recovery efforts. It also allows for the open burning of disaster debris for 90 days following the effective date of the proclamation.
