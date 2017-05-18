The Latest: US imposes sanctions on Venezuela Supreme Court

A masked anti-government protester shields himself during clashes with security forces, in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, May 18, 2017. The protest in Caracas comes after a tumultuous 24 hours of looting and protests in the western state of Tachira that led the government to send in troop reinforcements. More than 40 people have been killed in almost two months of unrest in Venezuela. Fernando Llano AP Photo