May 18, 2017 11:57 PM

Official: Policeman kills 5 colleagues in Afghanistan

The Associated Press
KABUL, Afghanistan

A local official says a policeman has shot and killed five of his colleagues as they slept in eastern Afghanistan.

Abdul Wahab Momand, district governor, says the policeman turned his rifle on colleagues Thursday night in eastern Nangarhar province at an outpost in the district of Ghanikhil.

Momand says that after the shootings, the attacker, whose name was only given as Nasratullah, collected all the victims' firearms and fled the scene.

Neither the Taliban nor the Islamic State group — the two militant groups who operate in the area — immediately claimed responsibility.

