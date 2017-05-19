Nation & World

May 19, 2017 5:58 AM

Dog pardoned by governor could be trained for sledding

The Associated Press
WATERVILLE, Maine

A dog that was ordered to be euthanized despite a pardon issued by Maine's governor could get a second chance at life as a sled dog.

The Waterville Morning Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2q3a24x ) that a state prosecutor has agreed with the dog's previous owner and the owners of two dogs it killed to send the animal to a training shelter in New Hampshire. But the dog's current owner, who adopted the husky after the attacks but before the euthanization order, is not on board.

The prosecutor said Thursday that the dog, Dakota, is a good match for sledding because of her "high energy."

Dakota became a celebrity after being pardoned by Republican Gov. Paul LePage on March 30. But the state prosecutor said the governor lacked the authority to do so.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Here's Chris Cornell's last performance of 'Black Hole Sun' before his death

Here's Chris Cornell's last performance of 'Black Hole Sun' before his death 0:26

Here's Chris Cornell's last performance of 'Black Hole Sun' before his death
See New York police arrest Times Square crash suspect 0:31

See New York police arrest Times Square crash suspect
Mount St. Helens: Relive devastating May 18, 1980, eruption in this video 0:41

Mount St. Helens: Relive devastating May 18, 1980, eruption in this video

View More Video

Nation & World Videos