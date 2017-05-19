Nation & World

May 19, 2017 10:31 AM

Police department names new K-9 after Patriots' Gronkowski

The Associated Press
ATHOL, Mass.

Gronk will soon be tracking down criminals, sniffing for drugs and acting as the furry face of a Massachusetts police department.

No, not New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

This Gronk is the Athol Police Department's new dog. The year-old German shepherd is undergoing a 14-week training program.

Gronk's namesake was first reported by the Athol Daily News.

Chief Russell Kleber said Gronk will be the department's first K-9 officer in seven or eight years. He says he wanted to name the dog after a Boston sports figure and recalled that the real Gronk has a connection to town.

After attending a nearby charity event in February, the Patriots player stopped by an Athol Subway shop and ordered a footlong chicken, cheese and guacamole sandwich that the restaurant's owner dubbed the Big Subkowski.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Breathtaking views shows NASA flight over Greenland's glaciers

Breathtaking views shows NASA flight over Greenland's glaciers 0:27

Breathtaking views shows NASA flight over Greenland's glaciers
Here's Chris Cornell's last performance of 'Black Hole Sun' before his death 0:26

Here's Chris Cornell's last performance of 'Black Hole Sun' before his death
See New York police arrest Times Square crash suspect 0:31

See New York police arrest Times Square crash suspect

View More Video

Nation & World Videos