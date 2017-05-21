AP Exclusive: Strapped UN health agency spends big on travel

This photo shows the five-star Palm Camayenne Hotel in Conakry, Guinea, on Saturday, May 20, 2017. On a recent trip to Guinea where Margaret Chan, General Director of the World Health Organization, praised health workers in West Africa for triumphing over Ebola, she stayed in the presidential suite at the Palm Camayenne hotel in Conakry, which has an advertised price of 900 euros a night. As the cash-strapped U.N. health agency has pleaded for more money to fund its responses to health crises worldwide, it has also been struggling to get its own travel costs under control. Youssouf Bah AP Photo