May 21, 2017 10:22 AM

Spain's Socialists hold election for new party leader

The Associated Press
MADRID

Spain's Socialists are voting for a new general secretary, a decision that could affect the stability of the minority government of conservative Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

Nearly 190,000 members of the Partido Socialista Obrero Espanol (PSOE) were eligible to choose between former general secretary Pedro Sanchez, Andalusian regional president Susana Diaz or former Basque Country president Patxi Lopez.

Polls indicate Sanchez and Diaz are favored to win over Lopez.

The party says that by 2 p.m. turnout stood at 51 percent, 19 percent higher than during its last leadership election in 2014.

Sanchez is seeking to return to power since being ousted in October amid internal disagreements over whether to allow Rajoy to continue governing or to force Spain's third election in a year.

