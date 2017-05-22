Official: 5 security forces killed in Afghanistan ambush

Insurgents in northern Afghanistan ambushed a security convoy on Monday, killing five members of the local police, an official said.
Karim Yuresh, spokesman for the provincial police chief in Faryab, said a group commander and four of his bodyguards were killed. The commander, identified only as Sadat, and his men were on their way to a funeral in Kohistanat district when the attack happened, Yuresh said. He added that the ambush triggered a shootout that also killed and wounded an unspecified number of insurgents.
No one claimed responsibility for the attack in Faryab, but both the Taliban and militants from an Islamic State affiliate are active in the province and have lately stepped up attacks on Afghan security forces, government officials and pro-government figures.
In eastern Logar province, gunmen shot and killed a deputy chief of a provincial clerical council, said Gen. Esmatullah Alizia, the Logar police chief. Mawlavi Abdul Ghafor was killed near the provincial capital, Puli Alam, while on his way to a mosque for morning prayers, said Alizia.
No group claimed responsibility for the Logar attack.
Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry said that an airstrike late on Sunday night killed a Taliban district official in the insurgents' shadow government, Dost Mohammad, along with seven other Taliban figures. Four other insurgents were wounded, Monday's statement added. Mohammad had been appointed the Taliban shadow district chief of Qala-e-Zal.
There was no comment from the Taliban, who captured the district of Qala-e-Zal two weeks ago, only to have Afghan forces regain control following a counter-offensive.
Comments