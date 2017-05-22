Do charter schools serve special needs kids? The jury is out

In this photo taken May 8, 2017, David Rosenblatt, left, 36, a freelance labor researcher, his wife Karen Hoerst, right, 35, a union organizer, and their son Nico, 5, play at Westminster Park in Washington. Nico Rosenblatt cannot speak and struggles to learn because of a rare genetic condition, yet thrives when surrounded by other children in a regular classroom, according to his parents. However, they say neither the public school system nor a charter school in the nation’s capital could provide an inclusive environment for him. Susan Walsh AP Photo