FILE - This Thursday, May 18, 2017, file photo provided by the Madison County Detention Center shows D'Allen Washington. Washington is one of three Mississippi teenagers charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier expected to make an initial court appearance Monday, May 22, 2017. Authorities said Frazier was found dead in his mother's car Thursday, hours after the vehicle was stolen from outside a Jackson supermarket with the child inside. Madison County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

May 22, 2017 10:34 AM

Judge denies bail for 3 men in 6-year-old's shooting death

By JEFF AMY Associated Press
CANTON, Miss.

A judge has denied bailed to three Mississippi men accused of killing a 6-year-old boy.

Madison County Justice Court Judge Bruce McKinley sent co-defendants Byron McBride Jr., Dwan Wakefield Jr. and D'Allen Washington back to jail until at least a late June hearing.

District Attorney Michael Guest told reporters after the hearing that prosecutors haven't decided yet whether they will seek the death penalty against McBride.

The other two are ineligible for the death penalty because they were younger than 18 when the crime was committed.

The three men are accused in the Thursday shooting death of Kingston Frazier. Frazier was asleep in the back of his mother's car when it was stolen.

Court papers show Wakefield told investigators McBride stole the car and shot Frazier.

