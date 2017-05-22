Trump admin to extend protections for Haitians 6 months

Pierrot Mervilier, center rear, hugs a girl that did not wish to be identified, living in the U.S. with Temporary Protected Status

TPS) after she and her family spoke to members of the media, Monday, May 22, 2017, in Miami. The Trump administration is going to extend humanitarian protections for tens of thousands of Haitian immigrants who have been living in the United States since a deadly earthquake. Administration officials said the TPS for roughly 50,000 Haitians will expire in December. A final decision about the long-term fate of those immigrants will be decided at a later date.