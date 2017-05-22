Nation & World

Police: Man slays neo-Nazi roommates over Islam disrespect

The Associated Press
TAMPA, Fla.

A man arrested after leading police to the bodies of his two roommates told officers that he killed them because they were neo-Nazis who disrespected his recent conversion to Islam.

The Tampa Police Department says 18-year-old Devon Arthurs told police that he had until recently shared his roommates' neo-Nazi beliefs, but that he converted to Islam.

Arthurs told police he was angry about anti-Muslim sentiment and wanted to bring attention to the issue.

Arthurs was arrested Friday after police say he held two customers and an employee hostage at a Tampa smoke shop. Police talked Arthurs into letting the hostages go, and took him into custody.

Arthurs then led police to his roommates' bodies.

Police found 22-year-old Jeremy Himmelman and 18-year-old Andrew Oneschuk dead with gunshot wounds in their apartment.

