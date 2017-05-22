Nation & World

Second lawsuit says Kentucky police framed person for murder

The Associated Press
FRANKFORT, Ky.

A Tennessee man says he spent five years in jail for a murder he did not commit because a Kentucky State Police detective and a former Kentucky sheriff lied to protect an accomplice who was related to the detective and bribing the sheriff.

William Anderson filed a lawsuit in federal court Monday that says former Knox County Sheriff John Pickard and Kentucky State Police Detective Jason York coached witnesses on what to say and even assaulted one man during a recorded interview for refusing to change his story.

It is the second lawsuit since April to accuse Pickard and York, among others, of writing fake police reports and fabricating witness testimony before a grand jury in a murder case. Attorneys for both men declined to comment.

