May 23, 2017 7:34 AM

Pakistan warns anti-state social media posts to face charges

The Associated Press
ISLAMABAD

Pakistan's interior minister is warning that people posting "anti-state" content on social media will face prosecution.

Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan says Tuesday that recent attacks against the country's army and judiciary are unacceptable.

He confirms an ongoing crackdown on social media activists, saying that Pakistani security agencies have identified 27 accounts, which are under investigation.

Khan says six of them have been questioned, but not arrested, warning that there will be red lines in line with Pakistan's laws.

Officials at Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency have said the men faced questioning under cybercrimes laws for criticizing state policies and country's army.

Rights groups have raised concerns, terming it a crackdown on dissent and freedom of speech.

