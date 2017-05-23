Nation & World

May 23, 2017 9:01 PM

Texas Senate rejecting House's watered down 'bathroom bill'

The Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas

The Texas Senate is planning to reject a House attempt to revive the transgender "bathroom bill" and seek a conference committee to reconcile differences in proposals that each chamber passed on the issue.

The Senate originally approved a sweeping measure requiring transgender Texans to use public restrooms corresponding to their birth-certificate gender. On Sunday, the House passed a transgender bathroom rule pertaining only to schools.

Under it, transgender students wouldn't be allowed to choose the school bathroom they use, but could use separate, single-occupancy restrooms.

That language was attached to a separate, school emergency planning bill and its sponsor, Republican Sen. Larry Taylor, told reporters Tuesday night he'd reject the House modification as not going far enough.

Both chambers will have to reach agreement before the legislative session ends Monday.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Paralyzed Cal rugby player Robert Paylor moves from chair to bed

Paralyzed Cal rugby player Robert Paylor moves from chair to bed 1:08

Paralyzed Cal rugby player Robert Paylor moves from chair to bed
Jesuit High athletes send get-well-soon video to paralyzed Rugby player 0:50

Jesuit High athletes send get-well-soon video to paralyzed Rugby player
Watch Jim Harbaugh give Pope Francis Michigan helmet, sneakers during trip to Vatican City 0:19

Watch Jim Harbaugh give Pope Francis Michigan helmet, sneakers during trip to Vatican City

View More Video

Nation & World Videos