US-Russia calls increase to avoid air mishaps in Syria

In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Harrigian, who was then-U.S. Air Forces Central Command commander, walks with Lt. Col. Joy Boston, 455th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron commander at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, on Oct. 5, 2016. U.S. military phone calls with Russia have increased as the two countries work to avoid aircraft mishaps in the increasingly crowded skies over Syria, a senior American Air Force commander said May 24, 2017. Harrigian, who is in charge of U.S. air operations in the Middle East, also told Pentagon reporters that the U.S. has been setting up temporary "deconfliction" zones around Syria. U.S. Air Force via AP Korey Fratini