Nation & World

May 24, 2017 8:15 PM

Attorneys: Former House speaker seeks lawsuit settlement

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Lawyers for a sexual abuse victim of Dennis Hastert and the former U.S. House speaker himself say he's seeking a settlement of a lawsuit filed over a broken $3.5 million hush-money pact.

Attorney John Ellis said Wednesday he has asked Kristi Browne, who represents the victim, to name a settlement price. The lawsuit seeks $1.8 million, the outstanding balance of the pact each party says the other one broke.

Browne says Ellis' request was made before a court hearing. In the hearing, Ellis and Browne arranged their next court date for Aug. 28.

Browne represents a former Yorkville High School athlete whose hush-money pact led to the Illinois Republican's downfall. Her client argues he kept his end of the bargain to keep quiet about Hastert's misconduct.

The 75-year-old Hastert is serving a 15-month sentence for violating bank withdrawal reporting requirements. He is due for parole in August.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

President Trump and Pope Francis meet at the Vatican

President Trump and Pope Francis meet at the Vatican 0:31

President Trump and Pope Francis meet at the Vatican
Pope Francis jokes with Melania Trump about the President's diet, blesses her rosary 0:46

Pope Francis jokes with Melania Trump about the President's diet, blesses her rosary
She helped her paralyzed son get his MBA, and earned a surprise on graduation day 1:29

She helped her paralyzed son get his MBA, and earned a surprise on graduation day

View More Video

Nation & World Videos