President Donald Trump walks with Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel to a meeting at the Royal Palace, Wednesday, May 24, 2017, in Brussels. Evan Vucci AP Photo

May 24, 2017 9:06 PM

Trump to meet with anxious NATO and EU leaders

By JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press
BRUSSELS

President Donald Trump will be in the heart of Europe Thursday to address a continent still reeling from his election and anxious about his support.

Trump is slated to attend his first meeting of NATO, the decades-long partnership that has been rattled by the new president's wavering on honoring its bonds.

Trump has mused about pulling out of the pact because he believed other countries were not paying their fair share. He also has so far refused to commit to abiding by Article 5, in which member nations vow to come to each other's defense.

The president is slated to meet with the heads of European Union institutions after having publicly cheered for the dissolution of the body when the United Kingdom voted to leave the EU.

