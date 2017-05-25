Beijing protests US Navy patrol through South China Sea

Jan. 26, 2008, file photo, the USS Dewey DDG 105), a United States Navy Aegis Guided Missile Destroyer, sits at the Northrop Grumman shipyard on its christening day in Pascagoula, Miss. China is protesting a U.S. Navy patrol that brought the USS Dewey near a group of manmade islands in the South China Sea that are controlled by Beijing. The Chinese defense ministry said Thursday that it had been in contact with U.S. officials over the matter.