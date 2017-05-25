Nation & World

May 25, 2017 3:06 AM

China and Pakistan working to free abducted Chinese

The Associated Press
BEIJING

A Chinese government spokesman says his country is working with Pakistani authorities to rescue a Chinese couple abducted in southwest Pakistan.

Police are currently searching for the two Chinese language teachers who were abducted in Quetta on Wednesday by gunmen who stopped their car and reportedly shot a man who attempted to intervene.

No one immediately claimed responsibility and the motive behind the abduction is unclear.

Thousands of Chinese nationals work in Pakistan and have frequently been targeted in attacks by anti-government militants.

China is a longtime ally of Pakistan and is currently building a network of roads and power plants under a project known as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Gunmen attacked a highway construction site earlier this month, killing 10 workers.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

President Trump and Pope Francis meet at the Vatican

President Trump and Pope Francis meet at the Vatican 0:31

President Trump and Pope Francis meet at the Vatican
Pope Francis jokes with Melania Trump about the President's diet, blesses her rosary 0:46

Pope Francis jokes with Melania Trump about the President's diet, blesses her rosary
She helped her paralyzed son get his MBA, and earned a surprise on graduation day 1:29

She helped her paralyzed son get his MBA, and earned a surprise on graduation day

View More Video

Nation & World Videos