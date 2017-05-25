Nation & World

May 25, 2017 4:09 AM

74-year-old man shot, killed by deputies is identified

The Associated Press
KNOXVILLE, Tenn.

Authorities have identified the man shot and killed by Tennessee deputies after they say he fired shots at a neighbor and into the air.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2qfxjVN ) the man killed Tuesday was 74-year-old Albert Gagnier. Knoxville police spokesman Darrell DeBusk said in a statement Wednesday that Knox County Sheriff's deputies shot Gagnier after a confrontation in which he fired additional shots. He didn't say if Gagnier shot at the deputies.

DeBusk says family members and neighbors said Gagnier had been acting unusually recently.

He says the Knoxville Police Department is conducting a criminal investigation, and the Sheriff's Office is conducting an administrative investigation per an inter-agency agreement to investigate each other's officer-involved shootings.

Seven deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

President Trump and Pope Francis meet at the Vatican

President Trump and Pope Francis meet at the Vatican 0:31

President Trump and Pope Francis meet at the Vatican
Pope Francis jokes with Melania Trump about the President's diet, blesses her rosary 0:46

Pope Francis jokes with Melania Trump about the President's diet, blesses her rosary
She helped her paralyzed son get his MBA, and earned a surprise on graduation day 1:29

She helped her paralyzed son get his MBA, and earned a surprise on graduation day

View More Video

Nation & World Videos