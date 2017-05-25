Hungary sees no reason to change law affecting Soros school

FILE - In this April 4, 2017 file photo demonstrators face policemen as they protest against the amendment of the higher education law seen by many as an action aiming at the closure of the Central European University, founded by Hungarian born American billionaire businessman George Soros, in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary’s government says Thursday, May 25, 2017 it sees no reason to alter its recently amended education law which could force a university founded by billionaire George Soros to leave the country. MTI via AP, file Zoltan Balogh