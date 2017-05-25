Members of the emergency services walk by a car, near the scene of an explosion, in Athens, Thursday, May 25, 2017. Greek police say former Prime Minister Lucas Papademos has been wounded in an explosion in a car in central Athens.
Members of the emergency services walk by a car, near the scene of an explosion, in Athens, Thursday, May 25, 2017. Greek police say former Prime Minister Lucas Papademos has been wounded in an explosion in a car in central Athens. Yorgos Karahalis AP Photo
Members of the emergency services walk by a car, near the scene of an explosion, in Athens, Thursday, May 25, 2017. Greek police say former Prime Minister Lucas Papademos has been wounded in an explosion in a car in central Athens. Yorgos Karahalis AP Photo

Nation & World

May 25, 2017 10:16 AM

The Latest: Greek govt official describes blast as attack

The Associated Press
ATHENS, Greece

The Latest on the blast that wounded a Greek ex-premier (all times local):

8:10 p.m.

Greece's government spokesman has described an explosion that wounded former Prime Minister Lucas Papademos and two others as an attack.

Spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said that following the attack, he had been given an update by doctors on the condition of the three wounded, and that all were in "stable condition, are conscious and are undergoing all the necessary medical tests."

The 69-year-old Papademos, who served as prime minister for six months in 2011-2012, is also a former deputy governor of the European Central Bank. The explosion occurred inside his car Thursday evening in central Athens.

___

7:15 p.m.

Greek police say former Prime Minister Lucas Papademos has been wounded in an explosion in a car in central Athens.

Authorities say the daytime left the 69-year-old Papademos with non-life-threatening injuries.

Papademos served as prime minister for six months in 2011-2012 and is a former deputy governor of the European Central Bank.

Police said two other people in the car were also wounded.

Police didn't immediately confirm news media reports that the blast was caused by a parcel bomb.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

President Trump and Pope Francis meet at the Vatican

President Trump and Pope Francis meet at the Vatican 0:31

President Trump and Pope Francis meet at the Vatican
Pope Francis jokes with Melania Trump about the President's diet, blesses her rosary 0:46

Pope Francis jokes with Melania Trump about the President's diet, blesses her rosary
She helped her paralyzed son get his MBA, and earned a surprise on graduation day 1:29

She helped her paralyzed son get his MBA, and earned a surprise on graduation day

View More Video

Nation & World Videos