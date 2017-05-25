In this Tuesday, May 23, 2017 photo, masks representing corrupt politicians line the lawn outside the National Congress building, in Brasilia, Brazil. The country's Supreme Court has opened investigations into President Michel Temer for allegedly obstructing justice, passive corruption and being a member of a criminal organization. The move follows release of an audiotape that appears to show him endorsing the payment of hush money to an imprisoned former ally in exchange for silence.
May 25, 2017 9:01 PM

AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

The Associated Press

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the last week.

Demonstrators were out in force on the streets of Brazil to express anger at President Michel Temer, who is struggling to retain power after the release of a recording that appears to capture him approving hush money for a convicted former lawmaker. He has denied wrongdoing and insists he will not resign.

Lenin Moreno, the hand-picked successor of Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa, formally took office promising to try to heal divisions stirred by a decade of polarizing leftist rule.

One year before Mexicans pick a new president, candidates for the governorship of Mexico's most populous state made last-minute pitches for votes in a tight race that is seen as a referendum on the government of Enrique Pena Nieto, who was governor there before becoming president in 2012.

Argentine authorities announced a new master plan for the redevelopment of Buenos Aires' closed zoo but it contained no details on relocating its animals, most of which are still in their cages months after officials said they would be moved to sanctuaries in Argentina and abroad.

In Peru's capital, professional clowns used their annual Clown Day parade to honor their beloved colleague "Tony Perejil" on the 30th anniversary of his death. He was known as the Clown of the Poor because he performed in impoverished neighborhoods to which he donated a portion of his proceeds.

___

This photo gallery was curated by photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City. Follow her on Twitter: @LatDesk.

