British lab to help Poland probe 2010 president's death

FILE - This is a Sunday, April 11, 2010 file photo of the wreckage of the Polish presidential plane which crashed early Saturday in Smolensk, western Russia. Polish prosecutors who are investigating the 2010 plane crash that killed President Lech Kaczynski and 95 others have sent samples from the plane for laboratory tests in Britain to help them determine whether an explosion caused the disaster. Ewa Bialik, spokeswoman for the National Prosecutor’s Office, said late Thursday, May 25, 2017 that the samples have arrived at Britain’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory. Sergey Ponomarev, File AP Photo