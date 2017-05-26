Nation & World

May 26, 2017 4:05 AM

UN envoy calls off Cyprus talks, no deal on peace summit

The Associated Press
NICOSIA, Cyprus

A United Nations envoy has called off talks with the rival leaders of ethnically divided Cyprus after failing to find "common ground" on convening a final summit that would aim for an overall reunification deal.

Espen Barth Eide had been meeting separately with the leaders but says there is no reason to continue since there is "no prospect" for agreement on the summit's details.

It is unclear where this leaves two years of peace talks.

Eide says he informed the island's Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci on Friday of his decision. He says he will consult with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the way forward.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

President Trump and Pope Francis meet at the Vatican

President Trump and Pope Francis meet at the Vatican 0:31

President Trump and Pope Francis meet at the Vatican
Pope Francis jokes with Melania Trump about the President's diet, blesses her rosary 0:46

Pope Francis jokes with Melania Trump about the President's diet, blesses her rosary
She helped her paralyzed son get his MBA, and earned a surprise on graduation day 1:29

She helped her paralyzed son get his MBA, and earned a surprise on graduation day

View More Video

Nation & World Videos