FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2011 file photo, Dover Air Force Base mortuary employee Bill Zwicharowski poses for a photo after an interview with The Associated Press about his whistleblower complaints that led to a Pentagon investigation of the nation's largest military mortuary in Wyoming, Del. Zwicharowski said in a text message to The Associated Press on Friday, May 26, 2017, that he is proud of the job he and his staff did in caring for astronaut John Glenn's remains during the months between his death last December and his burial in April.
Nation & World

May 26, 2017 9:13 AM

Mortuary chief: Glenn's remains were given 'impeccable care'

By RANDALL CHASE Associated Press
DOVER, Del.

As Air Force officials investigate allegations that inspectors were invited to view the remains of astronaut and former U.S. Sen. John Glenn at Dover Air Force Base, a military mortuary chief says Glenn's remains were treated with "impeccable care."

William Zwicharowski said Friday in a text message to The Associated Press that he's proud of the job he and his staff did in caring for Glenn's remains during the months between his death last December and his burial in April.

Air Force officials are investigating concerns raised during a recent inspection at the Dover mortuary regarding management of the facility and allegations that inspectors were invited to look at Glenn's remains, which they declined to do.

The mortuary passed the inspection with a score of 94 percent.

Comments

