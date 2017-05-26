Allies of Brazil's president looking to future amid scandal

Brazil's President Michel Temer speaks during a cabinet meeting, in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, May 26, 2017. Brazil's president has canceled an order that sent soldiers into the streets of the capital, following criticism that the move was excessive and merely an effort to maintain power amid increasing calls for his resignation. The troops had been deployed late Wednesday following a day of clashes between police and protesters demanding that Temer be ousted amid allegations against him of corruption. Eraldo Peres AP Photo