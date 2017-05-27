Nation & World

May 27, 2017 1:26 PM

2 officers suffer minor injuries in South Carolina shooting

The Associated Press
CAYCE, S.C.

Authorities say two police officers are recovering from minor injuries after they were shot chasing a driver who ran from a traffic stop in South Carolina.

The city of Cayce said in a Facebook post that its officers tried to stop the driver in the city, but he drove over the bridge into Columbia before pulling over around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities say the car accelerated as the officers first approached. The driver then ran into the woods and fired at the officers. They returned fire.

The two officers and the driver were all hit. The driver's condition was not released.

The names of the officers and the driver weren't released.

State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom Berry says the officers are white, and the driver is black.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump's handshake with French President Emmanuel Macron grips attention

Donald Trump's handshake with French President Emmanuel Macron grips attention 1:05

Donald Trump's handshake with French President Emmanuel Macron grips attention
Florida man deflates neighbor's bounce house, trapping toddlers inside 1:09

Florida man deflates neighbor's bounce house, trapping toddlers inside
President Trump and Pope Francis meet at the Vatican 0:31

President Trump and Pope Francis meet at the Vatican

View More Video

Nation & World Videos