Nation & World

May 27, 2017 1:05 PM

Report: After Pulse, officers need to train for terrorism

By MIKE SCHNEIDER Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla.

A paper written by staffers of a foundation that is reviewing how the Orlando Police Department responded to a mass shooting at a gay nightclub says police training and protocols may need to change.

The paper published earlier this month by staffers of the Police Foundation suggests that regular patrol officers should be trained in how to respond to a terrorist attack or a hostage situation.

Both situations usually are handled by highly-trained SWAT team members, but the paper says patrol officers are usually the first to get to a scene.

The foundation is reviewing the Orlando police response, but it hasn't yet issued a report. The paper is unrelated to their probe.

The paper uses the nightclub massacre, as well as an attack in San Bernardino, California, as examples.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump's handshake with French President Emmanuel Macron grips attention

Donald Trump's handshake with French President Emmanuel Macron grips attention 1:05

Donald Trump's handshake with French President Emmanuel Macron grips attention
Florida man deflates neighbor's bounce house, trapping toddlers inside 1:09

Florida man deflates neighbor's bounce house, trapping toddlers inside
President Trump and Pope Francis meet at the Vatican 0:31

President Trump and Pope Francis meet at the Vatican

View More Video

Nation & World Videos