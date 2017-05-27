Jim Bunning, tough pitcher, hard-nosed senator, dies at 85

FILE - In this March 4, 2009, file photo, Sen. Jim Bunning, R-Ky. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Hall of Fame pitcher Bunning, who went on to serve in Congress, has died. Bunning's death Friday, May 26, 2017, was confirmed by Jon Deuser, who served as chief of staff when Bunning was in the Senate. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo