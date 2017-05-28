Florida could pave new changes in 'stand your ground' laws

FILE- In this March 17, 2016, file photo, Lucy McBath, National Spokeswoman for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, is joined by faith leaders, gun violence survivors and others on the south steps of the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Miss. McBath is afraid many more people will die if Florida Gov. Rick Scott signs a bill making it harder to prosecute when people claim they commit violence in self-defense. She already lost her son, an unarmed black teenager, when a white man angry over loud music and claiming self-defense fired at an SUV filled with teenagers. The measure before Scott would effectively require a trial-before-a-trial whenever someone invokes self-defense, making prosecutors prove the suspect doesn’t deserve immunity. The Clarion-Ledger via AP, File Joe Ellis