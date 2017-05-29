6-day war begets 50 years of conflict for Israel

File - In this June 6, 1967 file photo, Israeli troops are seen at Government House in the old city of Jerusalem after they had taken over the Jordan held part of the city following heavy fighting. It may well be remembered as a pyrrhic victory for Israel: a six-day war in which it vanquished several Arab armies, only to be saddled with a 50-year fight with the Palestinians for the Holy Land. A half century after the watershed 1967 Mideast war, many in Israel think the lighting victory planted the seeds of doom. Israel Army, File AP Photo