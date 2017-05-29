Hungary signs accord with archbishop to support Iraqi clinic

Hungarian Minister of Human Resources Zoltan Balog, left, and Archbishop of Erbil, Bashar Warda talk to each others after signing a supporting document of 145 million Hungarian forint

US dollar 525,000) donation to St. Joseph's Hospital in Erbil, Iraq, which provides services for mainly Christian refugees living in the city, in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, May 29, 2017. The donation is meant to cover the clinic’s medicinal supplies for six months.