May 29, 2017 9:24 AM

Macedonia's PM-designate sends cabinet picks to parliament

The Associated Press
SKOPJE, Macedonia

Macedonian Prime Minister-designate Zoran Zaev has submitted his new coalition cabinet and governing program to parliament for approval, almost six months after an inconclusive general election.

The left-wing former opposition leader proposed a 26-member cabinet Monday made up of members of his Social Democratic Union and two small ethnic Albanian parties.

Macedonia has been governed by a caretaker cabinet since January 2016.

Former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski's conservative VMRO-DPMNE party placed first in December's election, but without winning a governing majority. It holds 51 of parliament's 120 seats.

Zaev's coalition controls 62 seats.

Parliament is scheduled to convene on Tuesday, with a confidence vote on the proposed government expected by midnight Wednesday.

