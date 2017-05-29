Nation & World

May 29, 2017 4:26 PM

Ecuadorean president calls WikiLeaks founder a hacker

The Associated Press
QUITO, Ecuador

Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno is calling WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange a hacker.

But Moreno added Monday that even though he considers Assange a hacker, Ecuador's government will allow the Australian to remain at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.

Assange responded on Twitter that he is a journalist and editor, and said even the U.S. does not call him a hacker.

Speaking to journalists in Quito, Moreno called on Assange not to interfere in internal politics of Ecuador or other countries.

Assange wrote on his Twitter account last week that he would publish evidence of corruption in Ecuador if he received it.

He has been under the protection of the Ecuadorian Embassy for almost five years.

