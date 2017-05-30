From Nikki Haley, another side of Trump's 'America First'

FILE - In this May 24, 2017, file photo, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley holds a food parcel provided by the World Food Programme, part of the humanitarian aid shipments into Syria, during a visit at the Reyhanli border crossing with Syria, near Hatay, southern Turkey. Haley is presenting another side of President Donald Trump's “America First” doctrine, one that focuses on human rights and humanitarian assistance. Burhan Ozbilici, Pool AP Photo