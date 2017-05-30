Nation & World

May 30, 2017 4:27 AM

Trump repeats criticism of Germany, Merkel stands by stance

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump has renewed his criticism of Germany following Chancellor Angela Merkel's suggestion that her country needs to adopt a more independent stance in world affairs.

Trump posted a tweet Tuesday saying "we have a MASSIVE trade deficit with Germany, plus they pay FAR LESS than they should on NATO & military. Very bad for U.S. This will change."

Trump rattled some in Europe with his statements on NATO last week.

Merkel said Tuesday Germany's relations with the United States are of "outstanding importance" but it must engage with other key nations going forward. She also suggested in the wake of the Trump visit that Europe's relationship with Washington had shifted significantly and reiterated her position that "we in Europe have to take our fate into our own hands."

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement

5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement 1:39

5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement
Donald Trump's handshake with French President Emmanuel Macron grips attention 1:05

Donald Trump's handshake with French President Emmanuel Macron grips attention
Florida man deflates neighbor's bounce house, trapping toddlers inside 1:09

Florida man deflates neighbor's bounce house, trapping toddlers inside

View More Video

Nation & World Videos