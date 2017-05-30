FILE - In this Monday Nov. 24, 1997 file photo, Polish immigrant and convicted killer, Janusz Walus, is sworn in during a Truth and Reconcilliation Commission hearing in Mamelodi, Pretoria, South Africa. South Africa has renounced the citizenship of Walus, the man who killed anti-apartheid leader Chris Hani in 1993.
FILE - In this Monday Nov. 24, 1997 file photo, Polish immigrant and convicted killer, Janusz Walus, is sworn in during a Truth and Reconcilliation Commission hearing in Mamelodi, Pretoria, South Africa. South Africa has renounced the citizenship of Walus, the man who killed anti-apartheid leader Chris Hani in 1993. Cobus Bodenstein, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Monday Nov. 24, 1997 file photo, Polish immigrant and convicted killer, Janusz Walus, is sworn in during a Truth and Reconcilliation Commission hearing in Mamelodi, Pretoria, South Africa. South Africa has renounced the citizenship of Walus, the man who killed anti-apartheid leader Chris Hani in 1993. Cobus Bodenstein, File AP Photo

Nation & World

May 30, 2017 5:52 AM

South Africa strips citizenship from activist's killer

The Associated Press
JOHANNESBURG

South Africa has renounced the citizenship of the man who killed anti-apartheid leader Chris Hani in 1993.

Polish immigrant Janusz Walus was sentenced to life in prison for shooting Hani, head of the military wing of the African National Congress. South Africa's main anti-apartheid movement became the country's ruling party after the end of white minority rule.

Walus' lawyer Julian Knight confirmed the renunciation of his South African citizenship on Tuesday.

Walus has said he hoped the assassination would plunge South Africa into chaos ahead of the country's first all-race elections in 1994. That election saw Nelson Mandela become the country's first black president.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement

5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement 1:39

5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement
Donald Trump's handshake with French President Emmanuel Macron grips attention 1:05

Donald Trump's handshake with French President Emmanuel Macron grips attention
Florida man deflates neighbor's bounce house, trapping toddlers inside 1:09

Florida man deflates neighbor's bounce house, trapping toddlers inside

View More Video

Nation & World Videos