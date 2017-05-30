FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2016 file photo, attorney Michael Cohen arrives in Trump Tower in New York. A House intelligence committee staffer says the panel recently issued a subpoena to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, as part of its ongoing investigation into Russia's election meddling.
FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2016 file photo, attorney Michael Cohen arrives in Trump Tower in New York. A House intelligence committee staffer says the panel recently issued a subpoena to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, as part of its ongoing investigation into Russia's election meddling. Richard Drew, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2016 file photo, attorney Michael Cohen arrives in Trump Tower in New York. A House intelligence committee staffer says the panel recently issued a subpoena to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, as part of its ongoing investigation into Russia's election meddling. Richard Drew, File AP Photo

Nation & World

May 30, 2017 10:50 AM

House intel subpoenas Trump's personal attorney

By EILEEN SULLIVAN Associated Press
WASHINGTON

A House intelligence committee staffer says the panel recently issued a subpoena to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, as part of its ongoing investigation into Russia's election meddling.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal committee matters.

Cohen is a former Trump Organization executive who served as a cable television surrogate for the Republican during the presidential campaign.

He told ABC News that he has been asked by both the House and Senate intelligence committees to provide information and testimony about contacts he had with Russian officials. Cohen told ABC he turned down the invitations.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement

5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement 1:39

5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement
Donald Trump's handshake with French President Emmanuel Macron grips attention 1:05

Donald Trump's handshake with French President Emmanuel Macron grips attention
Florida man deflates neighbor's bounce house, trapping toddlers inside 1:09

Florida man deflates neighbor's bounce house, trapping toddlers inside

View More Video

Nation & World Videos