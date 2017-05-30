Nation & World

May 30, 2017 1:51 PM

Student activists seek inclusion on campus anti-hate panel

The Associated Press
UPPER MARLBORO, Md.

Young members of the NAACP are calling on the University of Maryland to include student activists on a task force the school is forming after the stabbing death of a black student from a neighboring university.

Police are investigating the death of U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Richard Collins as a possible hate crime. The white University of Maryland student charged in the attack was a member of a racist Facebook group.

University President Wallace Loh announced the task force last week to help "combat hate and create a safer campus."

Recent graduate Yanet Amanuel said Tuesday that it's important for student activists to be included because they highlighted concerns about racial hostility before Collins' death. Students in the ProtectUMD Coalition have criticized the university for not acting on their concerns.

