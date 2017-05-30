Texas House Rep. Poncho Nevarez of district 74 speaks about the altercation that he was involved on the house floor during the last day of session at the state Capitol in Austin Monday, May 29, 2017. A raucous end to a divisive Texas legislative session erupted Monday when a large protest over a “sanctuary cities” crackdown provoked a heated scuffle between lawmakers on the House floor.
May 30, 2017 4:56 PM

Heated immigration debate led to Texas lawmakers' scuffle

By PAUL J. WEBER Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas

A Texas lawmaker who a Republican colleague threatened to shoot "in self-defense" after the Democrat pushed him says that the altercation was a boiling point over treatment toward Hispanics.

Emotions remained frayed Tuesday at the end of a divisive legislative session in Texas. A new "sanctuary city" crackdown starting in September will allow police during routine stops to ask whether someone is in the U.S. legally.

Hundreds of immigrant-rights activists had jammed the state Capitol on Monday to protest the law. Republican state Rep. Matt Rinaldi says he called federal immigration agents on some demonstrators who held signs saying they weren't in the country legally.

Democratic state Rep. Poncho Nevarez did not deny pushing Rinaldi but says he was taking a stand.

