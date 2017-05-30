Nation & World

May 30, 2017 7:00 PM

Australian girl on vacation killed in Baghdad car bomb blast

The Associated Press
CANBERRA, Australia

A government official says the death of an Australian girl in a bombing in Baghdad underscores why Australia is fighting Islamic State militants in the Middle East.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said on Wednesday that 12-year-old girl Zynab Al-Harbiya went with her family to Baghdad to visit her sick grandfather when a car bomb exploded outside an ice cream shop on Monday, killing 17 people.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The girl's cousin, Layla Al-Saabary, told Australian Broadcasting Corp. that Zynab's mother and uncles were among the dozens injured.

Australia is one of the biggest contributors to the U.S.-led military campaign against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement

5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement 1:39

5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement
Donald Trump's handshake with French President Emmanuel Macron grips attention 1:05

Donald Trump's handshake with French President Emmanuel Macron grips attention
Florida man deflates neighbor's bounce house, trapping toddlers inside 1:09

Florida man deflates neighbor's bounce house, trapping toddlers inside

View More Video

Nation & World Videos