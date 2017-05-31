Nation & World

May 31, 2017 4:58 AM

Armed man shot and wounded by South Carolina police

The Associated Press
NEWBERRY, S.C.

An armed man has been shot and wounded by two police officers in central South Carolina.

State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom Berry said the shooting happened early Wednesday in Newberry.

Berry said the officers heard gunshots and found a man on a nearby street. Berry says initial reports indicate the man fired at the officers, who returned fire.

Berry said the man was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. The officers were not hit.

The names of those involved weren't immediately released.

SLED is investigating the shooting.

Berry said both the suspect and the two officers are white.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement

5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement 1:39

5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement
Donald Trump's handshake with French President Emmanuel Macron grips attention 1:05

Donald Trump's handshake with French President Emmanuel Macron grips attention
Florida man deflates neighbor's bounce house, trapping toddlers inside 1:09

Florida man deflates neighbor's bounce house, trapping toddlers inside

View More Video

Nation & World Videos