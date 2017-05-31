Nation & World

May 31, 2017 9:44 AM

Howard U fires officers after woman dumped from wheelchair

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Two Howard University police officers recorded dumping a patient from a wheelchair outside the university's hospital have been fired, along with their supervisor.

The hospital said the woman was treated and discharged appropriately, but what happened next was profoundly disturbing and won't be tolerated.

WJLA-TV broadcast a bystander's cellphone video of the April 24 scene (http://bit.ly/2pU7xBk ). It shows a male officer pushing a barefoot woman to a bus stop. Her legs are flung in the air when he stops abruptly. A female officer and another male officer watch as she tumbles to the wet sidewalk.

According to The Washington Post, (http://wapo.st/2rnV5hx ) union president Gabriel Adegoke says the supervisor who ordered the woman removed was fired, but the second male officer at the scene was not.

