June 01, 2017 6:38 AM

UK police arrest woman suspected of war crimes in Liberia

The Associated Press
LONDON

A woman has been arrested in London for committing suspected war crimes during civil war in Liberia.

Police said the 51-year-old was arrested Thursday on suspicion of torture.

Police said searches are underway at two addresses in east and central London.

The fighting in Liberia raged from 1989 until 1993. The woman is suspected of committing atrocities during that time.

Police say they are consulting the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the Crown Prosecution Service over the investigation.

The woman has not been identified or charged.

