State experiments with court advocates for abused animals

This undated photo obtained by The Associated Press shows Desmond, a dog that was beaten, starved and strangled in Connecticut in 2012 by his owner, Alex Wullaert, who admitted to the violence but avoided jail time under a probation program for first-time offenders. Animal rights advocates, who strongly objected to the ruling, used this photo on T-shirts and posters as they pushed for better legal advocacy for abused animals. With the passage of "Desmond's Law" in 2016, Connecticut became the first state to allow court-appointed lawyers and law students to advocate for animals in cruelty and abuse cases. AP Photo)