This photo dated Thursday, June 1, 2017 shows the City Hall of Paris, France, illuminated in green following the announcement by US President Donald Trump that the United States will withdraw from the 2015 Paris accord and try to negotiate a new global deal on climate change. Nadine Achoui-Lesage AP Photo
Nation & World

June 02, 2017 12:20 AM

EU, China to reaffirm support for climate pact

The Associated Press
BRUSSELS

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and top officials from the European Union officials are set to reaffirm their commitment to a landmark climate change agreement after President Donald Trump said he was pulling the United States out of the Paris accord.

Climate issues are expected to dominate discussions between Keqiang, who is leading a large delegation of ministers to Brussels on Friday, and EU Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

The EU and China — two of the world's major polluters — are set to issue a statement reaffirming their stance on global warming following Trump's announcement Thursday.

According to a draft, they will express their determination "to forge ahead with further policies and measures for effective implementation of their respective nationally determined contributions."

